Queen Maxima radiated beauty in Valentino wedding gown – pictures





Queen Maxima tied the knot with the King of the Netherlands, then-Prince Willem-Alexander on February 2, 2002. The Argentinian beauty looked stunning in a Valentino dress.

The Queen of The Netherland’s stunning wedding dress was also surprisingly similar to that of Meghan Markle’s, due to the three-quarter sleeves. The bride wore a beautiful gown by Valentino. The dress was made of ivory mikado silk that accompanied a cowl neckline and three-quarter sleeves. Maxima and then-Queen Beatrix had been spotted visiting Valentino’s atelier in Rome, prompting the Dutch press to speculate on the identity of her wedding dress designer. “His wedding and evening clothes are super feminine, sexy, worldly, opulent, punky, but chic enough not to be nouveau riche,” the publication “de Volkskrant” wrote about Valentino’s designs. READ MORE: Princess Charlene is a ‘permissive parent’ unlike ‘authoritarian’ Kate

“If it [is indeed] Valentino, the Netherlands will finally have a real fairy tale Princess. Even if it is only for one day,” they continued. The civil wedding ceremony took place at Beurs van Berlage, where she and Willem-Alexander were married by the Mayor of Amsterdam. Later on in the day, Maxima’s religious ceremony occurred at the Nieuwe Kerk. The simple design consisted of a cowl neckline, and three-quarter-length sleeves, capped off by a five-metre-long train. DON’T MISS:

Maxima’s father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, was banned from attending the wedding due to the fact that he was a member of the Argentine junta, a ruthless dictatorship led by former Argentine President Videla from 1976 to 1983. Having been a leading official in several agricultural bodies from 1961, Mr Zorreguieta was named vice undersecretary of agriculture in the 1976 military junta. The brutal Videla regime, which saw between 10,000 and 30,000 people disappear, with the majority of them rumoured to have been kidnapped and killed, meant Mr Zorreguieta was unwelcome at the Dutch royal wedding, despite Mr Zorreguieta declaring he had no knowledge of the terrors the government was committing. Although his wife, María del Cármen Cerruti Carricart, was granted permission to attend Maxima’s wedding, she chose to stick by his side rather than attend her daughter’s big day.