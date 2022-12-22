Read John Lennon’s hilariously bitchy letter to Todd Rundgren

There’s nothing quite like a good and proper rock and roll feud, is there? While contemporary public slagging matches have often come in the shape of selacious tweets that prop up tabloid headlines, in the past, when two particularly vicious wordsmiths in John Lennon and Todd Rundgren went at, they wrote the rulebook for music squabbles.

Todd Rundgren, the prolific multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer with no fewer than 24 studio albums, once found himself in the middle of a high-profile public spat with John Lennon. It’s a confrontation that, despite his protestations, still helps Rundgren book shows to this day and confirms his spot in the pantheon of rock’s finest.

In 1974, just as Rundgren had just released his highly celebrated experimental album Todd, he found himself on the promotion run in a bid to shift a few more copies. As a result, the musician sat down with Melody Maker for an interview about his new material. However, Rundgren failed to stay on topic, and soon enough, the man of the moment and former Beatle, John Lennon, was on the tip of his tongue.

Somewhere down the line, the conversation turned to former Beatle, and Rundgren wasn’t about to hold back in delivering a scathing review of his character: “John Lennon ain’t no revolutionary,” he said. “He’s a fucking idiot, man. Shouting about revolution and acting like an ass. It just makes people feel uncomfortable.”

Rundgren added: “All he really wants to do is get attention for himself, and if revolution gets him that attention, he’ll get attention through revolution. Hitting a waitress in the Troubador. What kind of revolution is that?” mused Rundgren, clearly perplexed by the rose-tinted glasses with which people view the Fab Four.

“He’s an important figure, sure,” Rundgren continued, noting his standing within pop culture, even then, “But so was Richard Nixon. Nixon was just like another generation’s John Lennon. Someone who represented all sorts of ideals, but was out for himself underneath it all. Like the Beatles had no style other than being the Beatles. So the Nazz used to do, like heavy rock, and also these light, pretty ballads with complex ballads,” he concluded. Rundgren must have known the backlash that was coming his way with these words, and he likely planned it for a few extra column inches.

Right there, as Rundgren exploded in what was supposed to be an easy-going promotional interview, Melody Maker knew they had found themselves at the centre of the biggest story in music at that time. While Lennon had faced some criticism in his career before this moment, Rundgren’s comments had taken things to a whole new level.

Lennon, though, forever quick-witted in reply to negativity, took it upon himself to respond to Rundgren by writing an open letter addressed to ‘Sodd Runtlestuntle’ and made not-so-subtle digs throughout — including a suggestion that Rundgren had copied a melody created by the Beatles.

“I like you, and some of your work, including ‘I Saw The Light’, which is not unlike ‘There’s A Place’ (Beatles), melody wise,” begins Lennon, clearly aiming some barbs at Rundgren. What follows a systematic dismantling of Todd Rundgren. After admitting he “did act like an ass” at the Troubadour and that he liked the attention, Lennon sharpened his tongue for a real lashing.

“I don’t represent anyone but my SELF,” writes Lennon before smirking. “It sounds like I represented something to you, or you wouldn’t be so violent towards me. (Your dad perhaps?)” The singer continues, clearly offended by The Beatles jibes, something Lennon himself was quite fond of doing: “Which gets me to the Beatles, “who had no other style than being the Beatles”!! That covers a lot of style man, including your own, TO DATE…..”

He finishes the letter with the kind of fake kiss that can start riots: “Anyway, However much you hurt me darling; I’ll always love you.” It makes for a perfect example of Lennon’s famous caustic wit and his insatiable appetite for letter writing.

Read Lennon’s full letter below.

AN OPENED LETTUCE TO SODD RUNTLESTUNTLE

Couldn’t resist adding a few “islands of truth” of my own, in answer to Turd Runtgreen’s howl of hate (pain.)

Dear Todd,

I like you, and some of your work, including “I Saw The Light”, which is not unlike “There’s A Place” (Beatles), melody wise.

1) I have never claimed to be a revolutionary. But I am allowed to sing about anything I want! Right?

2) I never hit a waitress in the Troubador, I did act like an ass, I was too drunk. So shoot me!

3) I guess we’re all looking for attention Rodd, do you really think I don’t know how to get it, without “revolution?” I could dye my hair green and pink for a start!

4) I don’t represent anyone but my SELF. It sounds like I represented something to you, or you wouldn’t be so violent towards me. (Your dad perhaps?)

5) Yes Dodd, violence comes in mysterious ways it’s wonders to perform, including verbal. But you’d know that kind of mind game, wouldn’t you? Of course you would.

6) So the Nazz use to do “like heavy rock” then SUDDENLY a “light pretty ballad”. How original!

7) Which gets me to the Beatles, “who had no other style than being the Beatles”!! That covers a lot of style man, including your own, TO DATE…..

Yes Godd, the one thing those Beatles did was to affect PEOPLES’ MINDS. Maybe you need another fix?

Somebody played me your rock and roll girl private song, but I never noticed anything. I think that the real reason you’re mad at me is cause I didn’t know who you were at the Rainbow (L.A.) Remember that time you came in with Wolfman Jack? When I found out later, I was cursing cause I wanted to tell you how good you were. (I’d heard you on the radio.)

Anyway, However much you hurt me darling; I’ll always love you,

J. L.

30th Sept. 1974

