Relationship cues to take from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s

It’s hardly unexpected that technology has altered and had an impact on the process of creating arranged marriages. However, how some young people are treated in their arrangements may be the largest shift. While the conventional definition of an arranged marriage is meeting your spouse for the first time at the altar, the contemporary definition involves more bargaining.

There is a plethora of explanations for why arranged marriages are better than love marriages and vice versa. At the end of the day, it all comes as a matter of choice and personal situations.

Speaking of which, nine years ago actor Shahid Kapoor shocked his fans with his arranged marriage to Delhi-based Mira Rajput. It was quite surprising for everyone that he chose to marry someone outside the film fraternity. The Padmavat actor was 34 and his wife was 21. However, with time the duo gave us major couple goals as the two openly talked about staying in an arranged marriage and shared their experiences from time to time.

After 9 years and 2 kids, we surely know that they have sailed through some beautiful times and they continue to do so. Here are some relationship cues you can take from Shahid and, Mira’s modern-day arranged marriage.

– In an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, Shahid spoke about his bond with Mira after their marriage. He said, “Just at that time through family and through friends everything came up. But it just kind of happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world, and she balances me out. She makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. So I am very thankful for that.”

– He also said that going for an arranged marriage was a conscious decision because he wanted to settle down. Even after their 13-year age gap, the couple has chosen to understand each others’ sentiments and spoken openly about disagreeing on things. Living together is a different ball game and the two had their share of funny banters in the initial days of their marriage. But they continue to charm everyone with their love.

– Apart from this, Mira’s undeniable support for Shahid’s work has also proven to be an important factor that made her settle down without much hesitation. Be it Shandaar’s poor performance or Kabir Singh’s success, the star wife stood by him through some formidable times.

– Staying with someone who is much younger than you is no picnic. There is a possibility of conflicts and confusion, but Shahid proved his maturity by staying by Mira’s side and she adapted to a new city and a completely new life.

– Today, Mira herself is an influencer and has also appeared in several TV commercials, Shahid continues to support her career and the couple is raising their kids Zain and Misha together.

