Rhiannon Giddens powerful performance on Paul Simon’s special has

Rhiannon Giddens was among the performers in Paul Simon’s recently aired CBS special and the arists managed to mesmerize fans with her rendition of American Tune.

The special named “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon aired on December 21 night on CBS.

Variety notes that the special was filmed infront of a live audience at Hollywood’s Pantages in April, 2022. It was produced by Ken Ehrlich who has worked on shows like Come Together: A Night for John Lennon’s Words and Music (2001), The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles (2014), My Reflection (2000) and more.

One of the star perfomers of the night was Riannon.

Rhiannon Giddens and Paul Simons perform together

Rhiannon, 45, joined Paul, 81, on stage during the special. The two performed Paul’s iconic 1973 song American Tune. The duo’s colliding harmonies left many audiences deeply moved.

The almost 50 year old song featured tweaked lyrics with Rhiannon singing, “I don’t have a friend that feels at ease.”

The Grammy winner donned a beautiful low cut, strapless navy blue dress and had her long red locks slicked back.

Taking to her Twitter after the show’s release, Rhiannon wrote,”We’ve grown up with his (Paul’s) songs, & they’ve grown with us.”

She also noted that honoring Paul on stage was the “highlight of my year.”

Some of the other highlight performances of the night were by Dave Matthews singing Under African Skies and You Can Call Me Al.

Take Six and Billy Porter performing Loves Me Like a Rock and Susanna Hoffs who performed the cover of Hazy Shade of Winter.

Fans hail Rhiannon’s ‘powerful’ performance

“Wow. That Rhiannon Giddens performance with @PaulSimonMusic was real. Powerful stuff,” one fan shared.

“Her voice sounds so rich on this song,” a second fan noted.

“What a treat that must’ve been! I could listen to her sing all day every day,” a third fan shared.

“If you can, turn on CBS. Rhiannon Giddens about to make the world weep,” a fourth fan wrote.

Here’s the lineup of performers

Check out the list of all performers who featured in Paul’s CBS special.

Rhiannon Giddens

Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood

Eric Church

Angélique Kidjo

Ledisi

Susanna Hoffs

Jonas Brothers

Dave Matthews

Brad Paisley

Billy Porter

Sting

Take 6

Irma Thomas

Stevie Wonder

Jimmy Cliff

Little Big Town

Shaggy

Trombone Shorty

