Riches has now dropped on ITVX

Stephen Richards – Hugh Quarshie

The entire Richards family is left in shock and in mourning after the death of their dad Stephen Richards.

He was a self-made millionaire who provided a luxury lifestyle for his children for as long as they can remember.

With him now deceased, he leaves behind a family who wishes to have power over the empire he built.

Actor Hugh Quarshie has been in The Church, Highlander, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Holby City and The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.