Roberto Firmino out of Liverpool vs Man City with ‘calf problem’

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly set to miss tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City after suffering a calf problem. The Brazilian is also a doubt for the Reds first Premier League game after the World Cup against Aston Villa on Boxing Day in what is a major blow to Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s top performers over the season so far, scoring nine goals and producing four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions. He played no part in the World Cup after being overlooked by Brazil so should have been nicely rested for domestic action to get underway again.

However, he could now been set for a short spell on the sidelines according to the Athletic who report that he injured his calf in training. He was sent for a scan after receiving a kick during one of the sessions and will play no part against City in the League Cup as a precaution after scans revealed the issue is only minor.

He is also a doubt for Boxing Day with club medics monitoring how he responds to treatment closely with the hope he will be able to take part in the Reds’ packed festive schedule.