Robocall company may receive the largest FCC fine ever | Engadget

The FCC has proposed a $299,997,000 fine against “the largest robocall firm” it has ever investigated, the regulator announced. It would be the FCC’s largest fine ever, and targets a firm that made over 5 billion calls in three months, enough “to have called each person in the United States 15 times,” it wrote.

The operation is run by Roy Cox, Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones via their Sumco Panama company, along with other domestic and foreign entities. In July of this year, the FCC issued its first ever “K4 Notice” and “N2 Order” directing all US telephone providers to stop carrying traffic related to the car warranty scam calls. “This resulted in a massive, 99 percent drop in the volume of such calls since June, according to [spam blocking app] RoboKiller,” the FCC wrote.

The FCC proposed its largest-ever fine because it found the robocallers met the criteria for “egregious violations.” Consumers described the calls as “incessant” and “harassment,” and the robocallers used dirty practices like calling health care workers from spoofed hospital numbers. The firm also violated multiple FCC rules, like failing to identify the caller at the start of a message.

In the calls, a message would open with something like “we’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” and prompt you to speak to a scam “warranty specialist.” Robokiller advises users to avoid the calls in the first place if possible, not follow prompts, and above all, never provide personal information like banking details.