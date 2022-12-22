Categories Celebrities Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster reacts to son’s tearful Post author By Hollie Beale Post date December 22, 2022 No Comments on Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster reacts to son’s tearful Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster couldn’t contain her emotion as her son left her a touching online tribute. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Lancaster, Penny, reacts, Rod, Son’s, Stewart's, tearful, wife ← Liam Payne pokes fun at his viral accent video as he does his → The Best Christmas Superhero Movies, From Batman Returns to Iron Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.