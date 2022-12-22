Categories
Life Style

Royal Family’s unusual Christmas presents including a toilet seat


He said: “What is it we used to call the loo? We would call it the throne. You go and sit on the throne.

“So buying a leather-bound loo seat was really Princess Anne’s way of saying, ‘Here you are, you’ve got your own personal throne’.”

In 2018, a rumour started that Charles opts to carry his own toilet seat with him when he travels. 

The rumour comes from royal biographer Tom Bower’s 2018 piece ‘Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles’.

The royal biographer described a list of items the King and Queen Consort Camilla like to take with them everywhere they go: “His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles’ own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whiskey and bottled water for both bedrooms plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.