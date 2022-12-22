Royal Family’s unusual Christmas presents including a toilet seat

He said: “What is it we used to call the loo? We would call it the throne. You go and sit on the throne.

“So buying a leather-bound loo seat was really Princess Anne’s way of saying, ‘Here you are, you’ve got your own personal throne’.”

In 2018, a rumour started that Charles opts to carry his own toilet seat with him when he travels.

The rumour comes from royal biographer Tom Bower’s 2018 piece ‘Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles’.

The royal biographer described a list of items the King and Queen Consort Camilla like to take with them everywhere they go: “His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles’ own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whiskey and bottled water for both bedrooms plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.”