Santa’s eco-friendly sleigh powered by Christmas magic as he

Preparations at the Claus house are now under way as Santa, Mrs Claus, the reindeer and elves prepare for their busiest night of the year.

aving carefully read each and every letter delivered by the local postman Santa has collected all the presents requested by the children of Wicklow and has filled up his stockroom with the millions of toys in preparation for the big night. There was some deliberation about whether the boys and girls of the county had been naughty or nice but The Wicklow People can exclusively reveal that Santa has decided all the children have been incredibly nice this year and will receive a visit on Christmas Eve from himself and the elves.

And right now, as you read this article, his army of elves are checking and double-checking those presents, making sure everything is working, that batteries are included, and that every item will make it under the Christmas tree come December 25.

While the elves are busy filling Santa’s sack with all these wonderful gifts, the big man himself has been working on his sleigh, making sure it has enough magic in its jets to fly not just to Wicklow but all over Ireland and beyond. That sleigh, which is one of the biggest in the world and has enough space for 14 elephants and two giraffes, is the same sleigh he used when he delivered presents to the mammies and daddies of Wicklow when they were small and to their mammies and daddies before them.

It doesn’t use any petrol or diesel so won’t affect the environment and is powered entirely by Santa’s special magic dust. But where does that magic come from? According to one of the elves Santa uses the letters sent by all the boys and girls of Wicklow to power his sleigh, the love and joy contained in each letter creating enough magic dust to transport him round the world in just one night.

But not even all that magic is enough to help him make the journey, he needs a little assistance along the way. Luckily he has Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolph, to give him that extra little push. When he reaches the Wicklow Mountains, Rudolph will let out a loud cry and tell the rest of the gang to fly as fast as they can so that they can soar over the hills and begin visiting the homes of all those lovely Wicklow children.

Santa knows that some boys and girls might have moved house since last year so once he gets here he has a special Santa map, created by Mrs Claus, which identifies the homes and houses of every child in the county. This map includes houses with chimneys, apartments, hotels, anywhere that children sleep at night, with instructions on what time to arrive, how to get in, and, most importantly, the names of all the children living there and where to leave their presents.

Also, Mrs Claus has used some magic of her own, and knows exactly what treats you’ll be leaving out for Santa and his reindeer. She knows that Santa can get caught up in the joy of Christmas, get so carried away delivering presents he forgets to eat.

So Mrs Claus has put together a list of all the goodies you’ll be leaving out for him and instructed him to eat all the mince pies, drink all the milk, and feed the reindeers all the carrots as he visits each house.

Once he has delivered your presents, eaten his mince pies and fed the reindeer, Santa will chuckle quietly to himself as he imagines all the happy faces in your house come Christmas morning. Then he will pick up his sack, tell Rudolph to finish his carrots, and continue his journey through Wicklow, making sure that all your friends, all your cousins, and all the other boys and girls get the presents they have asked for too. He loves all children equally and will use his magic to make sure everyone is happy with what they receive.

With just a couple of days to go until he sets out for Wicklow, Santa had a quick chat with us and said he couldn’t wait to visit all the children there again as they were some of the nicest he had ever met.

“Every Christmas whenever I come to Wicklow I’m always amazed at what the boys and girls leave out for me,” he said. “All those lovely biscuits and mince pies, milk and brandy, the children are so kind and thoughtful and it means a lot to myself and the reindeers after a long night of deliveries.”

However, although he was full of praise for the children of Wicklow, Santa did have this to say about bedtimes at Christmas Eve.

“I hope all the boys and girls go to bed early for their mammies and daddies on Christmas Eve so that I can come in and deliver the presents at night time. Sleep tight and have nice, happy dreams and when you wake up all your presents will be there waiting for you.”

It might be his busiest night of the year, a night when he travels to millions of houses all around the world, but Santa said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love Christmas Eve, and the reindeers love it too. We have such fun flying from house to house and delivering presents to all our old friends. We can’t wait for the big night and we hope everyone is excited as we are.”