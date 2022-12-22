See the Cheapest U.S. Airports to Fly Out Of

After spiking to record high levels this summer, the cost of air travel remains elevated this holiday season as the industry rebounds from a period of pandemic-related depression.

Airfares in the United States increased 36% from November 2021 to November 2022, according to consumer price index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, marking the highest level in the month since 2015. The CPI measures price changes over time for a variety of goods and services. Ticket fares tend to peak in the early summer and then abate through late summer before ticking back up in October and November.

In September, William Walsh, the head of the International Air Transport Association, warned of rising prices as a result of an increased demand in fuel, limited oil refining capacity during the pandemic and the financial state of the airlines.

Among the 75 most heavily trafficked airports in the U.S., the most expensive one to fly out of in the second quarter of 2022 was Washington–Dulles International Airport, just outside Washington, D.C. The airport had an average fare of $525.70, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. IAD was followed by San Francisco International ($498.55), Tucson International ($469.72), Ted Stevens Anchorage International ($469.13) and Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City ($454.67).

Among the most affordable airports to travel out of in this group were Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International ($279.63), Hollywood Burbank ($283.98), Kahului Airport in Maui ($288.51), Harry Reid International in Las Vegas ($289.61) and Orlando International ($292.35). Five of the 20 airports with the lowest average fares were in Florida, including 10th-ranked Miami International, 13th-ranked Tampa International and 19th-ranked Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers.

While holiday travelers are facing elevated fares, they may also face increasing rates of delays and cancellations. The industry has struggled to keep up with returning demand in 2022, registering the highest rates of delayed or canceled flights in the last decade. According to the Bureau of Transportation, through September, just 76.24% of flights across all airports and carriers had departed on time, down from 81.95% in 2021.

Between September 2017 and 2022, the most common causes for flight delays include aircrafts arriving late (5.8% of flights), air carrier delays (5.6%), and National Aviation System Delays (4.9%), the latter of which includes some delays due to weather conditions, volume, closed runways and equipment maintenance.

Of the top 30 busiest airports, the best in terms of on-time arrivals from January to March of this year were in Salt Lake City (85.0%), San Francisco (83.7%), Honolulu (83.3%), Atlanta (83.0%) and San Diego (82.7%), according to USAFacts. A flight is considered “on time” if it arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.