Sherrie Stiltz Fegett, 59, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lynn Fegett; a stepson, Jeremy Fegett; a brother, Eddie Stiltz; and three nephews, Aaron Thompson, Nathaniel Garvin and Alex Garvin.

Mrs. Fegett is survived by her parents, Larry and Edna Stiltz of San Jose, Illinois; five children, Amber Parry (Chan) of Mason City, Illinois, Brandy Zeltner (Freddie) of Radcliff, Heather Martin (Jason) of Mount Sherman, Rachel Comstock (Josh) of Vine Grove and Jerrica Schobelock (Blaine) of Radcliff; a stepdaughter, Destiny Parrett (Andrew) of Caneyville; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Fegett of Caneyville; 23 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Larry W. Stiltz of Manito, Illinois, Melanie Garvin (Cliff) of Elizabethtown, Charlotte Stiltz of Easton, Illinois, and Valerie Prater (Emmett) of Radcliff; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Fegett is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Otter Creek Cemetery in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilfyfunerals.com.