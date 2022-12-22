Sir Anthony Hopkins does his best impression of the severed hand

Sir Anthony Hopkins has practically done it all as an actor, with two Academy Awards to his name, and, apparently, he can also impersonate a severed hand quite well.

The 84-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a new video with his 3.9 million followers, of him doing his best impression of Thing from the new Netflix series Wednesday – which made headlines for the second-biggest streaming week of all-time.

The show stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, who Hopkins has starred with in The Mask of Zorro in Red 2, who left a charming comment on the video.

Hopkins had some time to kill on Wednesday, it seems, which lead him to apply some rather convincing makeup to replicate the stitching in Thing’s hand.

The video showed his hand ‘walking’ over a model of some sort, with the original theme for The Addams Family theme song heard in the background.

He then showed off his skills on the piano, playing a tune for a few moments before waving goodbye as the video ends.

‘Happy Wednesday THING happens when an actor has free time on his hands,’ Hopkins said in the caption of his post.

Zeta-Jones commented on the video, ‘Haha. I love you so Tony.’

Thing has been a part of The Addams Family lore since 1954, when he first appeared in Charles Addams’ comic strip he created back in 1938.

Thing was also featured prominently in The Addams Family TV series, which debuted in 1964 and ran for two seasons.

The severed hand was originally portrayed Ted Cassidy, the 6-foot-9-inch actor who also played the massive butler Lurch on the show, with other crew members portraying Thing in scenes where Lurch and Thing were both present.

For the new series Wednesday, Thing is played by professional magician Victor Dorobantu, who has never acted before, according to a Netflix behind-the-scenes video.

‘He’s never been an actor. So we brought him in and we started doing rehearsals with him to see what he could do and to show him what worked with a walk and what didn’t work with a walk, and that first scene he really kinda nailed,’ said visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull.

Victor added, ‘It’s pretty hard to create from start to end. Even the way he talks, it’s pretty hard to find movements that can express feelings.’

As for Hopkins, the entire actor is in the Oscar mix once again for his performance in The Son, which had a limited awards-qualifying run in November before its wide release on January 20, 2023.

