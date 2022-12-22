Sky Sports urged to take Jamie Carragher off air after coughing

Sky Sports have been urged to take Jamie Carragher off the air after he broke into a coughing fit in the early stages of their coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. Carragher looked and sounded visibly unwell ahead of the blockbuster Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, and forced the broadcaster to cut to a break.
Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps joined Micah Richards and Carragher in the studio and was explaining her emotions after winning the European Championship with England last summer before being interrupted by loud coughing.
Host Mark Chapman then aimed a question at the former Liverpool defender, who couldn’t respond as he broke into an aggressive coughing fit. He looked in great discomfort as he moved around in his chair, trying to get some words out, leaving his fellow pundits in stitches.
Chapman asked: “Are you alright?” Earps added: “He’s just sick of hearing from me!” Before Carragher responded: “I’ve only just started… I’ve been off for a month!” He wasn’t part of BBC or ITV’s World Cup teams in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, so his return to TV screens couldn’t have gone much worse.
Chapman joked: “I wasn’t expecting you to be so emotional about working with me for the first time… Shall I ask Micah [the question]? Right, let’s get him a glass of water.” Presumably after being told something in his ear, the host told Carragher that Sky were going to cut for a break so he could sort himself out because ‘he was that special’.
After coming back on air, Chapman asked Carragher whether ‘he was sorted’. And the 44-year-old, still in high spirits despite the embarrassing ordeal, had a care package on the table in front of him and ensured: “I think we’re alright now. We’ve got tea, water and some lozenges.”
Viewers were also quick to pick up on how Carragher looked when the camera first went close up on him. He looked to be profusely sweating, with his forehead dripping, and mixed with his coughing outburst, it led to plenty of concerns about his health.
Carragher will hopefully get himself in check before the game kicks off at 8pm. The Reds icon is set to be on co-commentary as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to take a significant step towards retaining the Carabao Cup against Pep Guardiola’s men.
