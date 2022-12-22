Snacking company ventures into the metaverse

Hersheyverse

Hershey Philippines, Inc. has forayed into metaverse with the launch of ‘Hersheyverse”. With this, Hershey aims to create an experience that’ll help the brand connect with Gen-Z consumers around the holiday season.

This innovative experience gives people a new way to engage with the world-famous chocolate brand. The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and immersive branded experience around the holidays.

Herjit Bhalla, Vice President Hershey AEMEA & India, said, “Hersheyverse is an experience of all of Hershey’s products in one digital space. As a digital forward brand, we at Hershey want to familiarize our consumers with our products through the metaverse experience. We are looking forward to having Gen-Z users, especially creators and influencers on Hersheyverse try a never felt before experience. Through this immersive digital environment, we want to build a next-generation space for consumers who want to connect with us.”

Ahmad Nasser, Marketing Director, Hershey AEMEA, said, “Metaverse has become a trending topic around the world for millions of Gen-Z users. Users can create interactive experiences that blend the virtual and real worlds in the 3D virtual environment in Hersheyverse. This is a great space to spread awareness about our range of products in a fun and tech-savvy way. We are certain that Gen-Z consumers will find Hersheyverse appealing and will love the memorable experience built on the universal language of chocolate.”

The Hersheyverse will be based in a chocolate village where a colossal Hershey’s Kiss will be found. This is where all the interactions will take place. Non-player characters (NPC) will guide users to explore the space. Shopkeepers, who represent different markets like the Philippines, will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays from the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Kiss. These quests will entail distinct storylines which will activate different aspects of the space. The player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.

In the Hersheyverse, users will be able to learn about sweet holiday traditions, explore virtual shops and even earn an exclusive wearable. Hersheyverse is created in collaboration with LandVault.

Click here to explore and experience the Hersheyverse.