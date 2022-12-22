Snag the 2nd-Gen Apple AirPods Pro for Only $199 ($50 Off)

It’s only been a few months since Apple’s latest AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) hit the market, and they’re already back on sale for the holidays. Returning to the same price we saw over Black Friday, you can grab these buds today for just $199.99 ($50 off). This offer is only available for a limited time, though, so get them while you can.

The 2nd Generation Apple AirPods are powered by Apple’s H2 chip. Each bud provides peak audio performance with improved 3D spatial sound, more intuitive noise cancellation, and better battery life. The pods easily connect to your Apple devices to stream calls, music, podcasts, and more seamlessly to your ears. If you’re watching a movie, the spatial audio personalizes your listening experience to immerse you in those big-budget action scenes.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) comes with four silicone tips, each molded to fit different ear sizes. Find the right fit for you to seal in your music and block out the world around you. It’s a great way to listen to your favorite songs, uninterrupted and in crystal-clear clarity. The AirPods’ most interesting features include being able to quickly share what you’re listening to with another set of AirPods connected to your Apple device and the simple touch commands.

These AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the best iteration of Apple’s high-end, comfortable earbuds so far. Grab them now at $199.99 ($50 off), because with the holidays soon behind us, there’s no telling when they’ll go on sale again.