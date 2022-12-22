Categories
Travel

South Florida airports busy amid holiday travel rush complicated


South Florida airports busy amid holiday travel rush complicated by winter weather – CBS Miami


Watch CBS News



Passengers heading north were facing delays and canceled flights.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.