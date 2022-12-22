Sports World Reacts To Tennis Legend’s Prison Experience

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Boris Becker arrives at court for his sentencing hearing alongside his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court on April 29, 2022 in London, England. Six-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Boris Becker is sentenced today after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his bankruptcy in 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Tennis legend Boris Becker had one of his first interviews since being released from prison and had some eye-opening comments about his experience in English jail.

In an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1, Becker revealed that he was threatened by other inmates on multiple occasions and only avoided harm thanks to other inmates stepping in. Becker also admitted that it was the “loneliest” experience of his life.

“I’ve never experienced such solidarity in the free world,” Becker said.

But if Becker is looking for sympathy, he’s going to be hard-pressed to find any. Twitter users have been pointing out that the whole point of prison is to scare people straight:

Boris Becker was sentenced by English courts to 2.5 years in prison for hiding assets and loans that the court required him to disclose to creditors and the bankruptcy trustee. He served eight months before being released and promptly deported to Germany.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Becker was one of the best tennis players in the world. At the age of 17, he became the youngest Wimbledon winner ever and reached the final seven times in 11 years, winning there three times.

Becker also won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996 along with the US Open in 1989.

He no longer plans to live in his native Germany though, and instead intends to move to either Miami or Dubai according to reports.