Categories
Sports

Sports World Reacts To Tennis Legend’s Prison Experience


LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Boris Becker arrives at court for his sentencing hearing alongside his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court on April 29, 2022 in London, England. Six-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Boris Becker is sentenced today after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his bankruptcy in 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Boris Becker arrives at court for his sentencing hearing alongside his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court on April 29, 2022 in London, England. Six-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Boris Becker is sentenced today after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his bankruptcy in 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tennis legend Boris Becker had one of his first interviews since being released from prison and had some eye-opening comments about his experience in English jail.

In an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1, Becker revealed that he was threatened by other inmates on multiple occasions and only avoided harm thanks to other inmates stepping in. Becker also admitted that it was the “loneliest” experience of his life.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.