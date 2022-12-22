Stacey Dooley flashes baby bump on final day at work

Stacey Dooley showcased her growing bump as the mum-to-be started the countdown ahead of the baby’s arrival.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton will soon welcome their first child together in the coming weeks.

The TV star cut a casual display as she was spotted out for a walk in London.

Stacey, 35, looked vibrant as she strolled flashing her pregnant belly after a lunchtime stop for a bite to eat.

The Strictly star sported a floor-length tan coat teamed with cream trousers and a matching top that stopped short of covering the whole of her belly.

She opted for comfortable footwear sporting trainers and shielded her eyes from the sun by wearing dark sunglasses while her tresses were pulled back into a messy bun.

The on-screen star took to Instagram yesterday and revealed she would now be wrapping up work ahead of the Christmas break.

Stacey told her 1.1 million followers: “My penultimate day of work before the baby comes. I haven’t got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON’T WORRY, (I’m gonna be great at this clearly).”

The TV favourite recently branded herself a “moron” after she revealed her hospital outfit.