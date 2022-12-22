Stacey Solomon sparks concern amid Loose Women Christmas party

The Loose Women cast gathered together on Tuesday for a glamorous Christmas shindig, but eagle-eyed fans spotted that Stacey Solomon, 33, was absent from the event. This sparked fear for her role on the ITV show, as people took to social media to ask where Stacey was.

The Loose Women ladies could be enjoying some food, Christmas games and plenty of drinks at a posh festive do earlier this week.

Amongst the stars were Linda Robson, Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love, Christine Lampard, Frankie Bridge, Jane Moore, Frankie Bridge, Katie Piper and Dame Kelly Holmes.

The presenters took to Instagram throughout the event to document their fun-filled night, but some stars appeared to be missing.

Yesterday, Judi Love shared a video of the team shouting “Loose Women!” as they posed for a group photo.

