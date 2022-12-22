State pension to rise £870 but Britons ‘unlikely’ to get decent

Outside of soaring inflation, the UK is also experiencing an energy crisis in light of external pressures on the wholesale market and the war in Ukraine.

As of October 2022, the average household energy bill with typical usage has gone up by 27 percent even with widespread Government support in place.

In response, a wave of cost of living payments has been rolled out to further assist older people and working-age people on low income, on top of the triple lock state pension boost.

Despite this, Mr Eagling warned that pensioners are “unlikely” to get an “adequate income” even with this staggering hike to the payment rate.