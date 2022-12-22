Steam selling Midnight Suns and both XCOMs at a massive discount

Firaxis and 2K have announced a massive Steam strategy game deal just in time for Christmas, as a number of the developer’s games can be purchased at a discount on the Valve PC platform. The likes of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, XCOM, and XCOM 2 are all available in a bundle for you to claim right now for a limited time.

The Firaxis bundle of Midnight Suns and XCOM 1 and 2 is available from December 22 to January 2, so there isn’t a whole lot of time for you to nab the three-game pack. All of the games come in at approx $57.66 USD (£47.44 GDP), and while XCOM and XCOM 2 have previously seen big discounts, Midnight Suns is a more recent game, so getting all three for that price is a steal, frankly.

Each of these is just the base game version, so you won’t have access to the season pass of upcoming characters and extra outfits in Midnight Suns, or any of the mammoth DLC for XCOM and XCOM 2. That said, it’s worth trying all of these games without the trimmings, and diving into the DLC if you like what you play.

For example, the XCOM 2 War of the Chosen turns the base game’s campaign into an entirely new, and even more challenging experience (I really want to gush about War of the Chosen, so here I go). Basically, there are new factions and abilities, new enemies, new missions, and just a general layer of ‘extra’ added to the whole of XCOM 2.

The kicker comes in the titular Chosen though, as three super-badass and overpowered aliens can drop into any mission at any time and absolutely demolish you. XCOM’s whole deal, of having your dead soldiers gone forever, really comes into focus here, and it makes the entire base game infinitely better for it. War of the Chosen is really hard, but if you’re on the fence about XCOM 2 and this sale has you diving in, I’d absolutely give this DLC a shot.

I’ve also gushed about how Marvel’s Midnight Suns became the new Twitter, if you’re at all worried about Firaxis’ take on a group of superheroes having to do a house share in the middle of the apocalypse.

Firaxis is really good at designing strategy games, so Marvel’s Midnight Suns, XCOM, and XCOM 2 should be must-plays for anyone looking to get into the genre. You can find out more about the bundle on the relevant Steam page.

