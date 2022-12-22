Steam Winter Sale – Best Steam Deck Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

The Steam Winter Sale is now in full swing, giving you a chance to save on underrated indies, AAA blockbusters, and everything in between. Better yet, folks who picked up a Steam Deck will find dozens of games that are well-suited for the portable console–making this a great time to bolster your library.

Some of the biggest games on sale include God of War for $30 and Spider-Man Remastered for $45. Both look fantastic running on Steam Deck (despite their demanding graphics), and they’re hard to pass up at these new low prices. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade listed for $40, which is one of the best prices of the year. So if you need a sprawling RPG to fill your long winter nights, consider giving it a closer look.

Over on the indie side of things, you can pick up Rogue Legacy 2 for $19, Sable for $12, and Stardew Valley for $9. Dead Cells, but the game is just as fun today as it was in 2017. It’s also a great fit for Steam Deck, with responsive controls and a play style that makes it great in short bursts–and right now it’s just $12. And while Vampire Survivors is always affordable at $5, right now you can purchase it for just $4, so consider forgoing that cup of coffee and waking yourself up with its frantic action instead.

Other notable Steam Deck games on sale include Cyberpunk 2077 for $30, Dying Light 2 for $30, Death Stranding for $30, and Hades for $12. Plenty of other great titles are seeing price cuts right now, and we’ve put together a list of the best Steam Deck games on sale during the Winter Sale below. The event runs until January 5, so find time to check out the savings between all your holiday festivities.

