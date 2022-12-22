Stocked up on firewood yet? Wintry weather, with temperatures up

Although South Florida won’t wake up Sunday to see the fabled “White Christmas,” residents should still dig out their sweaters and jackets.

The coldest holiday weather in decades is slowing making its way to the Sunshine State, preceded by some wet and even stormy weather.

The arctic trough that has shocked the West with frigid temperatures and threatened the central United States with blizzards will continue spreading to the east and south. The National Weather Service in Miami advises that South Florida will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal this weekend.

The front will move across the state Thursday and Friday and will stall over the Florida Keys, plunging the tropical region into what is likely to be a short-lived winter feel.

South Floridians along the coast will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and low 50s on Saturday and Christmas morning, and areas of inland Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee could even reach the low to mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

The highs will reach the 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and only the 50s in Palm Beach County, “well below normal,” said Larry Kelly, a National Weather Service Miami meteorologist.

Isolated areas near freezing are possible around Lake Okeechobee, but frost is not expected anywhere across South Florida.

Bitter winds may accompany the chill. Forecasters are expecting “breezy” air over the weekend, which will also prevent frost from forming in northern areas including Palm Beach County, but “we’ll have to monitor wind chill potential,” the National Weather Service forecast said.

Temperatures should rebound to near normal by Monday morning. And, looking further out, the chance for temperatures above normal, with above-normal rainfall, exists in the 8-10 day forecast over the New Year weekend.

The holiday weather, while cold, likely won’t break any records for South Florida.

The coldest Christmas in Miami reached 30 degrees, Kelly said. “We’re not going to hit those kind of cold temperatures.” That was in 1989, when the low temperature in Fort Lauderdale was 29.

Northern Florida cities such as Tallahassee will see temperatures in the low 20s on Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas nights. The forecast calls for temperatures to drop to near freezing as far south as Tampa.

Blizzards and bitter cold across the United States have already led to flight delays and cancellations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

South Florida airports are anticipating an influx of travelers through the New Year. Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, while the busiest days at Miami International Airport will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Storm delays that already exist could extend to travelers trying to reach or leave South Florida.

“The wisest advice would be for passengers to check with their airlines to see whether their travel will be impacted,” said Arlene Satchell, a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Several airlines including American, United, Delta and Spirit announced waivers of flight change fees for customers heading to and from destinations affected by the storm.

American Airlines handles 70% of the flights at Miami International Airport, according to airport spokesperson Greg Chin. It is unclear how many of those may be affected by the storm.

It all started farther north, as frigid air collected over the snow-covered ground in the Arctic, said Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area.

Then the jet stream — wobbling air currents in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere — began pushing this cold pool down into the U.S.

As this arctic air is pushed into the warmer, moister air ahead of it, the system can quickly develop into serious weather — including what’s known as a “bomb cyclone,” a fast-developing storm in which atmospheric pressure falls very quickly over 24 hours.

Iguanas typically begin to lose mobility when temperatures reach 50 degrees. Below that, the cold can completely immobilize them, which means that temperatures on both Saturday (Christmas Eve) and Christmas Day will be conducive for iguana-freezing.

When the iguanas become immobile, they fall from trees, creating a safety hazard for passers-by. Officials advise not to touch them or attempt to bring them inside; they likely aren’t dead, just stunned temporarily. When the weather warms up again, they will resume their normal activity.

Staff writer Kathy Laskowski contributed to this report, which was supplemented by information from the Associated Press.

Staff writer Shira Moolten can be reached at smoolten@SunSentinel.com