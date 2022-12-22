Categories
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMC Entertainment, Tesla,


Pedestrians pass in front of an AMC theater in New York.

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

AMC Entertainment — Shares plummeted 14.8% after the company proposed a reverse stock split and announced a new $110 million capital raise in an attempt to minimize its debt load. Shares of its preferred stock surged more than 64%.

Tesla — Shares fell more than 9% during Thursday trading. Tesla offered a $7,500 discount on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the United States by year-end, as well as 10,000 miles of free supercharging for those vehicles, according to its website.

Micron Technology — The semiconductor stock shed 5% after the company shared disappointing quarterly earnings and revenue, which it attributed to slowing demand expected to continue into 2023. Micron also announced it’s cutting its workforce by 10% next year. Other chip stocks, including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, dropped 9% and 7%, respectively. Marvell Technology slumped more than 5%.

CarMax —Shares of the auto retailer shed 6.6% after its earnings and revenue for the recent quarter came in below Wall Street’s expectations. CarMax earned 24 cents per share on $6.51 billion in revenue. Analysts expected earnings of 70 cents a share on $7.29 billion in revenue.

Under Armour — Shares fell more than 4% Thursday. The athletics apparel maker announced that Stephanie Linnartz, the current president of Marriott International, would join the company as CEO in 2023.

TuSimple — Shares dropped more than 12% after TuSimple said it would cut 25% of its workforce, which would affect about 350 employees at the self-driving truck startup.

Airline stocks — A slew of airline stocks fell Thursday amid news of hundreds of flight cancelations as a massive winter storm hit the U.S. American and United slumped 5.5% and 4%, respectively. Delta and Southwest dropped at least 3%.

Tyson Foods — Shares of Tyson foods dropped 1.9% after The Wall Street Journal reported the meat and poultry producer is expected to lose hundreds of employees when it consolidates its corporate offices next year. 

MillerKnoll — MillerKnoll jumped more than 7% after reporting fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The office furniture builder also said it has been able to realize annualized expense reductions of $30 million to $35 million, which will begin to be realized in the third quarter and more fully in the fourth quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics — Shares added 2.2% after the FDA granted the drug maker’s colorectal cancer treatment a “breakthrough therapy” designation.

— CNBC’s Sarah Min contributed reporting



