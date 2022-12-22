Sue Holderness says royals aren’t ‘racist’ amid Harry and Meghan

Sue Holderness – whose Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special is due to air on Channel 5 tonight – has dismissed claims racism exists within the Royal Family. The “profound royalist” spoke passionately about her love for Britain’s most well-known family, and insisted none of its members was “remotely racist” as she addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Netflix docuseries.
“I love William and Kate – I don’t think Kate’s put a foot wrong,” she commented.
Sue, who is famed for her former role as Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses, added: “I’ve been lucky enough to meet every single member of the Royal Family. There’s nothing remotely racist about [them].”
The actress added that she was “gripped” by Meghan and Harry’s story, but wouldn’t be reading the latter’s forthcoming book, Spare, instead planning to check out the newspapers to read the “juicy” excerpts from it.
Sue elaborated: “I haven’t got enough life left to waste on Harry’s book, I’m afraid!”
READ NOW: Piers Morgan slams ‘horribly insulting’ Meghan and Harry move
Despite that, she sympathised with him saying she felt “sorry” for him as she believes he is “probably quite unhappy”.
Meghan and Harry previously stated that an unnamed member of the Royal Family had speculated over what colour her then-unborn son Archie’s skin colour might be, causing the couple distress.
The statement from the Palace said that “recollections may vary”, but during the pair’s Netflix documentary, Harry suggested that the family has “unconscious bias” – amid reports the Sussexes would like an apology.
She is a fan of the others in the family – and it seems the feeling is mutual, as Buckingham Palace officials are known to have previously requested advance copies of the episodes to be delivered for their viewing pleasure.
“I once played a fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk, but that was a bit dull,” she groaned. “I’m much better at being bad!”
“This year we have not two men dressed up as the ugly sisters, but two girls doing it, and they aren’t ugly at all!” she chuckled.
Cinderella is something that Sue is passionate about, as it was the first pantomime story she ever experienced, back in her early years – but she’s determined to create the most exciting version yet when it comes to the 2022 edition.
“It’s clearly going to be one of the best pantomimes in the country,” she declared, praising the storyline, cast and “fantastic dancing”.
For those who also want to see Sue on the screen, the second series of the Madame Blanc Mysteries kicks off tonight, when viewers will be able to see the on-screen star in her role as Judith.
She has urged Express readers to tune in so that more episodes will be commissioned, branding it “the most joyful job ever”.
“Anything else I had, I would drop it for the Madame Blanc Mysteries… I really want everyone to watch as it’s the happiest job I’ve ever done,” she concluded.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries airs tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.
Source link