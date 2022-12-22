Sue Holderness says royals aren’t ‘racist’ amid Harry and Meghan

Sue Holderness – whose Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special is due to air on Channel 5 tonight – has dismissed claims racism exists within the Royal Family. The “profound royalist” spoke passionately about her love for Britain’s most well-known family, and insisted none of its members was “remotely racist” as she addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Netflix docuseries.

“I love William and Kate – I don’t think Kate’s put a foot wrong,” she commented.

Sue, who is famed for her former role as Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses, added: “I’ve been lucky enough to meet every single member of the Royal Family. There’s nothing remotely racist about [them].”

The actress added that she was “gripped” by Meghan and Harry’s story, but wouldn’t be reading the latter’s forthcoming book, Spare, instead planning to check out the newspapers to read the “juicy” excerpts from it.

Sue elaborated: “I haven’t got enough life left to waste on Harry’s book, I’m afraid!”

