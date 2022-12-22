Sutton Stracke Nailed Holiday Party Style in a One-Shoulder Green

Sutton Stracke’s Closet Tour Is Going to Make You Very, Very Jealous

When it comes to a holiday party, Sutton Stracke knows how to live it up in serious style. On December 15, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member threw a seasonal soirée in an effortlessly chic style, wearing a crimson strapless tiered minidress with fringe detail, pairing the outfit with red lips, a classic string of pearls, and black heels with red embellishments.

The boutique owner kept the holiday spirit in mind after rocking a red look, recently taking to Instagram on December 21 to show off a satin green one-shoulder asymmetrical mini dress while celebrating with friends in New York City. Sutton kept her accessories minimal with a slender slim silver bracelet and gorgeous gold-and-black platform strappy peep toe pumps.

While The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Meredith Marks showed her appreciation with a heart emoji Chucky actress Jennifer Tilly commented, “Your green dress is so chic and Christmas-y.” We concur!

Before celebrating with her East Coast pals, Sutton was sure to take a few photos at her party back in Bel Air with her fellow Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well as Kyle Richards and RHOBH alum Denise Richards — all in dazzling holiday styles.

“What a fun holiday party,” Garcelle captioned her own photo post of the event, showing off her form-fitting black sheath as well as Kathy’s white Valentino minidress and Crystal’s J.Crew plaid suit.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock and the Bravo app.