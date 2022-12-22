Tennis Center acknowledged with two awards for successful 2022

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center recently received two awards for its excellence in 2022. The USTA awarded the Center with a “Premier Facility” award and Racquet Sports Industry gave the Center the “Commercial Facility of the Year” award.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center’s success in 2022 has received recognition as the public facility was recently presented with two prestigious awards.

In November, the United States Tennis Association acknowledged just 18 facilities in the country as a “Premier Facility.” Steamboat’s facility is one of those 18 and was celebrated for its ability to integrate tennis and pickleball within its respective community.

On Dec. 15, “Racquet Sports Industry” held its annual Champions of Tennis awards where the Center was officially announced as the “Commercial Facility of the Year.” It was given the award because of its many successful programs, fundraising events and ability to strengthen the community.

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center is operated and maintained through Court Sports for Life which looks to use pickleball and tennis as a means to improve the lives of those living-in or visiting Steamboat Springs.

Court Sports for Life Executive Director Loretta Conway says over 7,000 people use Steamboat’s facility every year and that number continues to grow. This growth has caused the need for an expansion at the Center which includes updated outdoor courts and a brand new indoor space dedicated to pickleball.

