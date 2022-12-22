Categories
UK

Tesla Model Y breaks long-standing sales record in Norway


modely
Credit: Tesla

The Tesla Model Y is officially the best-selling vehicle of all time in a single year in Norway. And there is still over a week to go in December.

The Model Y hit 16,701 vehicles sold for the year after a strong start to the final month of the year.

In fact, the Model Y so far has 3,738 vehicles sold in December which lines it up to be the best-selling vehicle for yet another month in Norway.

That 16,701 number for the year officially puts the Model Y ahead of the VW Beetle sales record from 1969.

In 1969, the VW Beetle sold 16,699 vehicles and held the record for over fifty years.

Tesla has dominated the Norwegian market since it started selling into the Nordic nation.

In Q4 alone, the Model Y has a market share of 14.7 per cent of all vehicle sales in the country.

The good thing for Tesla is they still have nine days to set an even higher record for 2022.

Thanks to Twitter user @norwegianroad for the stats and for keeping us up to date as the Model Y chased down the VW Beetle record.

The question is, do you think Tesla can keep that momentum and beat its record in 2023?






Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.