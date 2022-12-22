Tesla Model Y breaks long-standing sales record in Norway

The Tesla Model Y is officially the best-selling vehicle of all time in a single year in Norway. And there is still over a week to go in December.

The Model Y hit 16,701 vehicles sold for the year after a strong start to the final month of the year.

In fact, the Model Y so far has 3,738 vehicles sold in December which lines it up to be the best-selling vehicle for yet another month in Norway.

That 16,701 number for the year officially puts the Model Y ahead of the VW Beetle sales record from 1969.

In 1969, the VW Beetle sold 16,699 vehicles and held the record for over fifty years.

Tesla has dominated the Norwegian market since it started selling into the Nordic nation.

In Q4 alone, the Model Y has a market share of 14.7 per cent of all vehicle sales in the country.

The good thing for Tesla is they still have nine days to set an even higher record for 2022.

Thanks to Twitter user @norwegianroad for the stats and for keeping us up to date as the Model Y chased down the VW Beetle record.

Boom! The record just broke @tesla Model Y just passed all-time-high sale in a year since the still standing 1969 record; 16699 VW Beetle in Norway Now at 16701 with 9 days left Congratulations @tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/NQh18qhnFa pic.twitter.com/1d0fCD58Yp — Norwegian Road (@NorwegianRoad) December 22, 2022

The question is, do you think Tesla can keep that momentum and beat its record in 2023?



