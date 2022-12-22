“That ’90s Show” Has A Full Trailer, And It Features A Look At

It’s almost 2023, which means there are about to be some new TV series heading our way. One of the shows I am most excited for is That ’90s Show on Netflix.
A spinoff of That ’70s Show, the series is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), who is desperate for adventure, or at least a BFF who isn’t her dad. So when she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds some adventure living right next door in the form of a rebellious neighbor named Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).
Soon, Leia meets some friends who make her feel like part of the group, so she convinces her parents to let her stay in Point Place for the summer. Now Red and Kitty are dealing with a whole new group of teenagers hanging out in their basement.
Not only are we introduced to a whole new group of teens (more on them later), but a majority of the original That ’70s Show cast members are returning as their iconic characters.
Alongside Kurtwood and Debra Jo, Don Stark will return as Bob Pinciotti, Donna’s dad and Leia’s grandfather, and Tommy Chong is also back as Leo.
Meanwhile, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will all appear as special guests as they reprise their roles as Eric, Jackie, Kelso, Donna, and Fez, respectively.
Before we get into more about the new characters and the show, here’s the first full-length trailer, which features a majority of the returning cast for the first time:
Okay, first of all, I definitely got very emotional seeing Donna and Eric sitting on the hood of the car in Red and Kitty’s driveway, just as they did in That ’70s Show.
Meanwhile, I’ll need 5 to 10 business days to process seeing Mila and Ashton, who are, of course, married in real life now, acting together again as Jackie and Michael.
And, honestly, Fez owning a hair salon called Chez Fez is so on brand.
Now, as I mentioned above, alongside the returning cast, we’ve got a new group of amazing characters in That ’90s Show that I’m sure I’ll be obsessed with.
First, there’s Leia, Donna and Eric’s daughter, who is played by Callie Haverda. Leia is described by Netflix as being “smart like her mom [and] awkward like her dad.” Leia wants some adventure, and she’s shocked to find it in Point Place, of all places.
Alongside Leia, we’ve got Gwen, played by Ashley Aufderheide, who is the rebellious “Riot Grrrl” neighbor and the “unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids.”
Then there’s Jay Kelso, played by Mace Coronel. Yes, Jackie and Kelso’s son! Jay is charming and flirty, or at least he tries to be. While a lot of people underestimate him, he considers himself a “deep thinker.”
And Leia and Jay look as if they’ll have a little summer romance — or, at least, Leia has a crush on him — which has me screaming.
Next, we have Nate and Nikki, played by Maxwell Donovan and Sam Morelos. Nate appears to be just a “big, dumb jock,” when in reality, he has a huge heart and he just loves his girlfriend, Nikki, and his BFFs. Meanwhile, Nikki is a smart and driven student who will do anything to keep up her GPA.
There’s Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, who is “insightful, sarcastic, and has perspective beyond his years.” Ozzie is gay and wants nothing more than the world to accept him, just as his friends do.
And finally, Andrea Anders stars as Sherri, Nate and Gwen’s single mom, who likes to go with the flow and eagerly befriends Kitty and Red once Leia joins Nate and Gwen’s friend group.
Honestly, I’m just so excited for That ’90s Show — as someone who considers the original series one of their favorite comedies — and I can’t wait to see this new and returning cast in action soon.
Are you excited for That ’90s Show? Tell us what you think in the comments below!
Source link