‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Heads Back to the Forman Basement

Hello (again) Wisconsin!

Netflix has released a trailer for That ’90s Show, a sequel to Fox’s long-running sitcom That ’70s Show. The series will focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who comes to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp).

The trailer showcases the familiar kitchen and basement sets in the Forman home, as well as Red’s irritation that a house finally free of “dumbasses” is filling up once again with Leia’s new friends: Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Jay (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos).

Smith and Rupp are regulars in the series, and Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will all make guest appearances (and are in the trailer as well).

That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are executive producers of That ’90s Show, along with their daughter Lindsey Turner, showrunner Gregg Mettler (also a veteran of the original series), Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Smith and Rupp.

That ’90s Show premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix. The trailer is below.