The 10 Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2022, From Whatever Is

As we near the end of the year, it’s hard not to be surprised by exactly how much was packed into the last 12 months. With theaters open, we got big budget movies at a remarkable clip. There were also a number of big time corporate shake ups, Elon Musk buying/ruining Twitter, the loss of some beloved stars, and even an Avatar movie.

That’s right, it may have taken 13 years, but we actually finally got to see Avatar 2! We also got a new Batman film, more Marvel movies than we can count, an upcoming relaunch of the DC movies universe, and huge creative changes at WWE.

It felt like now is as good a time as any to look back on 2022 and recount the biggest entertainment stories of the year. Can you believe the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap happened this year? While it seems like something from a decade ago, we can guarantee you that it went down in 2022 and made the list because how could it not?

As you settle in to enjoy the holidays and count down the end of another year, take a look below at the 10 news stories that truly rocked the entertainment industry, for better or worse.