The Aggieland Humane Society is seeking fosters for their furry

The Aggieland Humane Society is seeking foster parents to give shelter pets a temporary home for the holiday season.

BRYAN, Texas — As many in Brazos Valley warm their homes up in preparation for Christmas, animal shelters are in dire need for people to foster pets during the winter holiday.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Christmas Day in the Bryan-College Station. However, the Aggieland Humane Society needs residents to sign up to foster them through the new year.

A foster temporarily houses a pet until they are either adopted into another home or the foster parents choose to make their furry roommates permanent additions to their home.

Communications Coordinator Ashley Quick explained how the pandemic has impacted animal shelters all over, with many being over capacity.

“Right now with the fact we have so many dogs and it’s not just a Texas issue it is across the country northern states where we would normally transfer our dogs too, they are full too,” said Quick. “Especially with this cold that we are expecting to come we are just hoping to get all of these dogs into nice, dry cozy homes.”

This is where being a foster comes into play.

“Holiday fostering really helps us get to know their personality so we can make sure when they do get adopted they’re in the perfect home for them,” said Quick.

It’s Aggieland Humane’s way of saying Merry Christmas, getting pets out of their kennels and into homes.