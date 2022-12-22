The Best Christmas Superhero Movies, From Batman Returns to Iron

There aren’t a lot of Christmas Superhero movies, but those that do exist are great. Here are some of the best, how they’re rated, and where to watch.

Christmas is a season of many things: spending time with family, eating one’s favorite food and exchanging gifts just to name a few. Given the wholesome time of Christmas, it only makes sense that it would attract other wholesome beings like Santa Claus. Interestingly, Christmas has an odd tendency to attract other beings of incredible and unusual power: superheroes.





Over the past few decades, an oddly large amount of movies centered around superheroes have been set at Christmastime. From DC to Marvel, superhero productions have been using the festive aesthetic and wintry themes to bring out the holiday cheer of their heroes. As the coldest and warmest time of the year approaches, here are a few movies that are just as comforting as hot cocoa — if a bit more explosive.

RELATED: Curtis Has Become Famous For Celebrating Christmas and Also Kwanzaa





Iron Man 3 Brings Holiday Cheer to Disney+

The final film in the Iron Man trilogy, Iron Man 3 started Tony Stark down the path he completed over the next Avengers movies. As Tony deals with the pain and trauma he endured, he comes to terms with the pain he has caused others. It’s both looking at the past and the future of Iron Man, and it deals with some great holiday themes in having Tony determine what is important to him and how he can be a better man. Iron Man 3 is one of the best of the MCU’s surprisingly high number of Christmas-focused shows and movies, and at 79 percent Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the few who have yet to see it would do well to carve out some time to catch the film on Disney+.

Batman Returns Is a Superhero Holiday Classic on HBO Max

The MCU is the main franchise home of holiday hijinks, but the grandfather of Christmas superhero movies starred Danny Devito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton’s now somewhat embattled Batman under the direction of Tim Burton. Batman Returns has everything that a good holiday movie needs: decorations, redemption, at least three major deaths and a fun theme song. The Christmas aesthetic is a perfect juxtaposition with Gotham’s grim darkness and corruption and with an 81 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, fans of superheroes, Christmas, Burton and sewer penguins would all do well to catch the classic film on HBO Max.

RELATED: How Knightfall’s Batman Lost Everything On Christmas

Hawkeye Is a Canon-Splitting Carol of the Arrows on Disney+

The only TV series on the list is one of the MCU’s many divisive Disney+ series, but it takes place over just a few days and focuses on Hawkeye’s family at Christmastime. It has a brilliantly-choreographed fight scene on the ice outside of Rockefeller plaza and a brilliant set of trick arrows. More importantly, the show makes the spy and avenger focus on his family — biological and adoptive — and his navigation of tremulous relationships, including Echo wanting to kill her adoptive father. Hawkeye is perhaps the most “holiday” portion of the series. For fans willing to give it a go or a second watch, the 92 percent rating on the Tomatometer Hawkeye is available on Disney+.

Shazam! Is a Modern Christmas Classic on HBO Max

The DCEU has suffered a lot of creative starts and stops, but one of its undisputed successes is 2019’s Shazam!. Featuring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, the movie deals once again with themes of family, but this time from the perspective of an orphan who has never truly had a family he’s accepted as his own. It’s also unapologetically hilarious and truly earns every laugh, as it simultaneously serves as a love letter to and a send-up of superhero movies. With the added theme of wish fulfillment and the discussion of what family truly means, Shazam! shares more with Christmas than aesthetic. Fans — whether dining on filets or not — can catch the 90 percent certified fresh movie on HBO Max.

RELATED: Marvel Confirms the GotG Holiday Special’s Place in the MCU Timeline

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Nerdy, Naughty and Nice on Disney+

The most recent addition to the list having only come out on Nov. 2022 is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It’s also one of the most pointedly Christmas-based superhero pieces in the MCU. Far beyond being set at Christmastime, the GOTG Holiday Special‘s plot is set into motion by Christmas and its primary motivator is that of a (slightly drunken) Christmas gift for Peter Quill. It’s full of references to classic Christmas films (especially the Star Wars Holiday Special) and serves as both a great Christmas special and a fun Guardians of the Galaxy misadventure. It’s currently tied with Hawkeye’s 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with the added bonus of being Certified Fresh. It’s available exclusively on Disney+.

Holiday movies are major draws in Hollywood, and superhero movies are the same, so marrying the two is a natural progression. These films, TV series and specials are some of the greatest examples of holiday superhero stories. They also make for excellent holiday viewing both individually and in context with their respective franchises. In the time of family time and memories, these stories are a great way to spend a Christmas night in.