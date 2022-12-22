The Best Steam Winter Sale Game Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



The Steam Winter Sale is finally here. Valve’s annual year-end blowout is one of the biggest sales in gaming, and 2022’s iteration is perhaps the most enticing yet thanks to the Steam Deck adding a new way to play your PC game library. With thousands of game deals available now on Steam, you may want some assistance narrowing down your wishlist. We’ve rounded up the best Steam Winter Sale deals we saw after browsing the staggering list of deals.

Our list of the best Steam deals includes games across a wide variety of genres. We made an effort to feature some great gems that released this year, but we’ve also highlighted some hits from previous years that are definitely worth checking out if you haven’t yet.

The Steam Winter Sale is live until January 5 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, so you have a full two weeks to shop the deals. That means you can use any cash you receive over the holidays toward Steam wallet codes to add to your library for cheap. Keep in mind that every deal in the sale is live now. Steam used to offer new deals every day during the sale, forcing you to come back daily if you were looking for a particular deal. Thankfully, now you can shop all of the deals on offer throughout the duration of the sale.

We’ve listed our favorite Steam Winter Sale deals in alphabetical order, and there are more than 50 games on this list, so make sure to scroll to avoid missing any deals you’re interested in. If you’re looking for games that are well-suited for Valve’s new handheld, check out our roundup of the best Steam Deck deals in the Steam Winter Sale.