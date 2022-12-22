The Christmas meal item shown to restrict cancer growth

In 2018, a study published in the journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity made a promising discovery about the effects of the compound on pancreatic cancer cells.

The research suggested that chlorophyll acts against the compounds that drive the growth and development of cancer.

The National Foundation For Cancer Research, states: “Research shows that a compound in Brussels sprouts may help restrict tumour growth by blocking aggressive enzymes known to advance cancer growth.

“The enzymes weaken the genes that suppress tumours and keep them from spreading. This compound found in Brussels sprouts allows tumour suppressors to continue to do their job.”

