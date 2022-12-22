The Crypto Frontier Podcast: The future of Web3 with Immutable

Hear from the industry’s best and brightest about the latest news in crypto and blockchain from Australia and around the world with Jonathon Miller, managing director of Kraken Australia.

Whether you haven’t yet bought your first Bitcoin or want to better understand the latest defi token or development in blockchain, this show will go behind the scenes with founders, experts and industry professionals to explore the technology that powers the future of the web.

On this episode we speak with Rachel Levin, head of ventures and strategy at Immutable. Immutable is a global blockchain technology company with a mission to bring asset ownership and commerce alive in digital worlds through the power of Immutable NFTs. The Immutable Group consists of Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform ImmutableX and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians. Rachel talks to us.

This podcast and article do not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

