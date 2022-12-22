“The cutest video!” – Tracy Austin, John Isner and other tennis

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki warmed the hearts of tennis players on Wednesday with a video of her practicing on the tennis courts with daughter Olivia and father Piotr Wozniacki.

The Dane shocked the tennis world with her sudden retirement from the sport back in January 2020, as she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. The news of her exit caused disappointment among fans and fellow tennis players. With Wozniacki putting out a video on social media of her playing on the court after a long time, her former mates from the sport have expressed delight.

Wozniacki took to Instagram to share the video. In the clip, the 32-year-old can be seen working on her forehand shots as her one-year-old daughter Olivia assisted her with the tennis balls.

“Back on court with my new coach! She keeps me on my toes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Several tennis players, including John Isner, Taylor Townsend and Tracy Austin, reacted to the adorable video.

Veteran American player John Isner, upon seeing the training session, jokingly asked Wozniacki whether she would be part of the 2023 Australian Open.

“So see you in Melbourne?” he commented on the post.

Former tennis player Tracy Austin found the video to be extremely cute.

“The cutest video! Your dad must be happy too!!” she commented.

American tennis player Taylor Townsend went on to state that she was jealous upon witnessing Olivia calmly assisting her mother with the tennis balls. She conveyed that her son Aubrey Johnson would hit her in the face rather than being of any help.

“Love this! I’m jealous, AJ tries to hit me in the face,” she wrote under the post.

Former World No. 68 Nicole Gibbs felt emotional upon watching the video as she stated:

“Wasn’t prepared to tear up when I opened Insta but ok.”