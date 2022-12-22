The Global Forensic Genomics Market size is expected to reach $1

ReportLinker

Investigative genetic genealogy, also known as forensic genomics, is an emerging technique for locating perpetrators or victims in criminal investigations by using genetic data from direct-to-consumer companies.

Forensic genomics uses DNA segments called identity-by-descent (IBD) segments, which show shared ancestors, to identify unknown people.

This information is adequate to identify every person inside a publicly available genetic genealogy database when combined with demographic markers like gender, age, and place of residence. In order to identify relatives of prospective suspects, law enforcement organizations have uploaded genealogy data from crime scenes.

Genetic ancestry specialists then construct family trees and analyze demographic identifiers, either straight for law enforcement organizations or via one of the numerous businesses that have been established to work on these cases. Traditional forensic genomics has focused on using human DNA in police investigations and civil court cases, but it now has a far larger applicability spectrum, covering legal issues in the strictest sense and frequently, ways to avoid legal proceedings altogether.

The expansion of genetic markers, the development of quicker, less expensive, and error-prone sequencing technologies, as well as the introduction and advancement of models, procedures, and bioinformatics facilities, are revolutionizing the field of nonhuman forensic genomics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Changes are being experienced in a number of forensic science domains, including DNA analysis. Innovative methods are developed, put into practice, and proven to aid in criminal investigations. But the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for genomics due to its increased use in COVID-19 viral research. Genetic databases were widely used to assess genetic severity and SARS-CoV-2 infection risk during the pandemic. It has been used to uncover common variations, biological networks, and host-pathogen interactions using GWAS (Genome-wide Association Studies). As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative impact on the forensic genomics market

Market Growth Factors

Enhancements In Technologies Allow Even The Analysis Of Damaged Dna

Analysis of low-quality DNA samples has become easier due to advancements in forensic genomics, which are based on MPS. Reverse complement PCR (RC-PCR) is an illustration of a recently developed technique. Target enrichment library preparation is carried out using the RC-PCR method in a solitary, closed-tube experiment. Less sample processing, a lower risk of contamination, and a quicker turnaround for library preparation are all advantages that make it easier to deploy MPS technologies in a working forensic laboratory.

Growing Interest In Genomics Expanding The Field Of Forensic Genomics

The need for tailored medications, which are effective in treating rare but difficult disorders, is what’s driving the growth of the genomics field. Personalized medicine decision-making is aided by genomic derivatives such as RNA, proteins, and metabolites. Precision medicine is being used by physicians, academics, and pharmaceutical companies to create novel clinical trials and explore new treatments for diseases. The importance of genomics has grown as a result of its capacity to improve healthcare facilities by supplying distinctive genetic, clinical, genomic, and environmental information.

Market Restraining Factors

Lack Of Qualified Workers In Developing Nations

Forensic institutions rely on knowledgeable technicians and knowledgeable medical professionals for a variety of analyses to reduce the possibility of incorrect interpretations. The forensic team examines samples and the results of subsequent tests in order to gather information. A forensic scientist must be precise, highly analytical, and knowledgeable at the expert level to examine the outcomes. However, developing nations tend to experience a shortage of qualified medical professionals. Regulations and increased instrument costs are preventing this sector from expanding further.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the forensic genomics market is categorized into analyzers & sequencers, software, and kits & consumables. The analyzers & sequencers segment procured a significant revenue share in the forensic genomics market in 2021. DNA analyzers are automated tools that can sequence DNA or analyze DNA fragments for a variety of uses. A scientific tool employed to automate the genome sequencing procedure is called DNA sequences. It is used to establish the arrangement of the four bases in a given sample of DNA.

Method Outlook

On the basis of method, the forensic genomics market is divided into capillary electrophoresis, nest-generation sequencing, and PCR amplification. The capillary electrophoresis segment acquired the largest revenue share in the forensic genomics market in 2021. It’s completely automated sample separation, injection, and detection strategy are responsible. This segment’s expansion is also being fueled by a number of innovations and product releases by key competitors in the market.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the forensic genomics market is segmented into criminal testing, paternity & familial testing, and others. The criminal testing segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the forensic genomics market in 2021. Based on their unique genetic makeup, individuals can be identified using cutting-edge techniques like DNA profiling. The procedure may be helpful in conclusively solving crimes. DNA profiling has drastically changed the criminal justice system over the past two decades, increasing the likelihood of almost certain criminal identification.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the forensic genomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the forensic genomics market in 2021. This is because there are more instances of violent crimes, which has led to an increase in forensic investigations in the area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the murder rate in the United States would have risen. Similarly to this, NBC News reported that hate crimes targeting the Asian American community had reached previously unheard-of heights.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Parterships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is the forerunner in the Forensic Genomics Market. Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group (Eurofins Discovery), Illumina, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Forensic Genomics Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Eurofins Scientific Group (Eurofins Discovery), Gene by Gene, Ltd., Verogen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Neogen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Forensic Genomics Market

Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:

Aug-2022: Gene by Gene signed an agreement with Verogen, Inc., a provider of fully integrated sequencing solutions. Under this agreement, companies aimed to enhance the acceptance of forensic investigative genetic genealogy. Moreover, Gene by Gene strengthens DNA uploads generated from the Verogen ForenSeq Kintelligence kit, the ANAB technology approved for forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

Mar-2022: Illumina Singapore, a subsidiary of Illumina Inc. signed a partnership with Trivitron Healthcare, a medical devices company. Under this partnership, companies would grow and scale up the utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) across India.

Dec-2021: Illumina, Inc. entered into collaboration with Gretel.ai, a provider of Privacy Engineering as a Service and a toolkit for synthetic data. Under this collaboration, companies would deliver life science and healthcare practitioners access to immensely statistically accurate, artificial versions of complex genomic datasets positioned with CCPA, GDPR, and other major privacy laws.

Oct-2021: Verogen, Inc. announced a partnership with Cellmark Forensic Services, a provider of forensic DNA services. Through This partnership, Verogen’s ForenSeq DNA Signature Prep Kit and MiSeq FGx Sequencing System would support in solving complex relationship cases and forensic investigations and deliver developed phenotypic insights across the forensic community.

Jun-2021: Verogen, Inc. came into partnership with QIAGEN N.V., a provider of assay and sample technologies for molecular diagnostics. Under this partnership, Verogen would deliver complete support and superior tools to both companies’ customers for human identification (HID).

Mar-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific came into agreement with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), an institute for scientific research. Through this agreement, Thermo Fisher aimed to bring together the leading expertise and instrumentation, assisting the development of integrated solutions and workflows for enhancing efficiencies, and bringing awareness about the advancements in DNA forensics.

Product Launch and Product Expansion:

Jun-2022: Thermo Fisher launched liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) toxicology solution, a powerful tool for applications of toxicology in the clinical laboratory. This launch expands the Tox explorer suite of the company on the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris Mass Spectrometer platform delivering way into ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry specifically essential to recognize analytes in complex matrices, rising laboratory productivity and enhancing the specificity and selectivity of toxicology analysis.

May-2021: Verogen Inc. unveiled ForenSeq MainstAY Workflow for an affordable entry point to NGA on the MiSeq FGx Sequencing System. The product targets the core autosomal and Y-STR loci received by global databases, reducing the necessity to validate additional markers.

Acquisition and Mergers:

Feb-2022: Eurofins Scientific took over Genetic Testing Service JSC, a genetic testing company engaged in DNA testing development. Through this acquisition, Eurofins strengthens its reach in Asia and support its global system of clinical diagnostics laboratories focused on advanced genetic testing.

