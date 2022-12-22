The History of Horror Movies Released at Christmastime

There are a lot of things people associate with the end of December. Bright lights decorated over every inch of the house, for instance, or the tradition of lighting candles over eight days. For horror devotees in certain eras of history, though, Christmastime has sometimes been a chance to see a brand-new horror movie in theaters when the weather outside is nippy. The happiest time of the year might not sound like the optimal time to release a scary movie, but you’d be surprised at the successful horror movies that have been released in this time period. Being such an anomaly at this time of the year has often been a virtue, rather than a hindrance, for horror movies.





What Started the Christmastime Horror Movie Trend?

Before 1996, horror movies were not an especially common sight at the end of December, though not an unprecedented one. Whenever they did appear at this time of the year, the intent behind the scheduling, as it is today, was that these movies could function as counter-programming for those who wanted something more gruesome during the holidays. Hellbound: Hellraiser II, for instance, dropped two days before Christmas, with its onslaught of gruesome body horror being a far cry from competing movies like Working Girl. The preceding year, Little Shop of Horrors and Witchcraft provided plenty of various kinds of fright for horror devotees to enjoy in the chilly weather.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the late 1980s began to normalize the idea of horror movies dropping at the end of the year, the early 1990s phased out the concept of Christmastime horror fare. Save for the occasional feature like Ghost in the Machine, studios avoided dropping their scariest features in the final weeks of the year. None of those Christmastime horror movies in the late 1980s had made nearly enough at the box office to turn this into a go-to space to drop frightening features into theaters in this timeframe. Meanwhile, the extreme amount of competition for screens in December made the prospect of horror movies standing out to moviegoers a slim one.

RELATED: How ‘Black Christmas’ Led to the Creation of ‘Halloween’

This is where Ghostface came into the picture.

Scream was released on December 20, 1996. It was a bold move to release a horror film in this timeframe, but Dimension Films had confidence that Scream could subvert expectations and turn out a mighty profit at the box office. Their hopes eventually got fulfilled when the feature cracked $100 million at the domestic box office, putting it ahead of all other movies released in December 1996 save for Jerry Maguire. Not only had unleashing Scream in this timeframe not automatically killed the movie’s financial chances, it arguably helped it. Over the lengthy holidays at the end of December, moviegoers had plenty of opportunities to check out such an acclaimed title.

A Post-‘Scream’ World for December Horror

There was no going back now that Scream had solidified that horror films could thrive around Christmastime. Just one year later, Scream 2 hit theaters in mid-December and managed to exceed $100 million in North America. That same December, An American Werewolf in Paris would drop on December 25 to dismal box office results, but its very presence in this timeframe showed that horror had a new go-to launchpad. In 1998, Dimension and Miramax tried to make the Scream lightning strike twice by releasing The Faculty on Christmas Day. It was far from the next Scream at the box office, but The Faculty didn’t do badly.

Dimension would once again turn to Christmastime as the release date for a big horror movie in 2000 with its Gerard Butler vehicle Dracula 2000. This one failed to take a sizable chomp out of the box office and, combined with the total absence of any Christmastime horror movies in 1999 (as well as Scream 3 opting for a February 2000 launchpad instead of going out at Christmas like its predecessors), the buzz around releasing scary films in late December was starting to wane.

Of course, it didn’t help matters that horror was about to enter a very dark period at the domestic box office. In 2002, only one horror movie (The Ring) managed to clear $100 million in North America while that number would shrink to zero in 2003. Horror movies just weren’t turning into surprise hits at any time of the year. This meant studios were bound to stick to off-season launches for horror fare rather than try and have them go up against big Christmastime titles like the Lord of the Rings movies. The late 1990s boom for end-of-December horror movies had fizzled out just as quickly as it came.

Christmastime Horror Movies in the Mid-2000s and Beyond

Dimension Films, which separated from Disney and became a part of The Weinstein Company in 2005, wasn’t giving up on trying to launch scary movies during the chipper holiday season, though. The studio would debut Wolf Creek and Black Xmas on Christmas Day in 2005 and 2006, respectively. In 2007, a pair of big-budget major studio horror films, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, would drop in theaters at Christmastime, though neither one made near enough money to get studios to reconsider this place on the calendar as a place to launch lucrative horror fare not named Scream.

After this, horror films basically vanished from the final few weeks of any given December. If studios were going to launch horror films in December, they’d be debuting on the first weekend of the month, like The Pyramid or Krampus. Here, there would be less competition and the films could run their course at the box office before getting shoved out of theaters by all the big Christmastime blockbusters. Even with horror having a massive resurgence at the box office in the last decade, studios have been reluctant to try releasing entries in this genre at Christmastime again. Only Black Christmas (this time a 2019 remake from director Sophia Takal) has recently tried to launch closer to Christmas and that one’s dismal box office doesn’t inspire confidence that Hollywood will try again anytime soon.

Given just how many horror films are getting produced these days, though, it’s inevitable that Hollywood will try again someday and launch a new horror film during the season of mistletoe. As Scream showed all those years ago, horror can thrive as successful counter-programming at this time of the year, though as countless other movies show, you can’t just rely on an oddball release date to carry you to box office glory.