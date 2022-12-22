The Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies of 2023

Looks like Netflix has quite a few surprises up its sleeve. As usual, the streamer is planning to release loads of new television series next year, of course, but they’re also focused on pumping out more Netflix original films. When 2023 rolls around, Netflix will offer its viewers a host of new films hailing from just about every genre imaginable. The early offerings range from the tell-all Pamela, A Love Story, to the delightful-looking rom-com Your Place or Mine, to (hopefully!) more time in the bunker with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2. So buckle up—it’s going to be a big year for you and your couch.
To make things easier for you, dear reader, Esquire parsed through the streamer’s upcoming releases—including what might hit the platform this year—and curated a list of our most anticipated Netflix films of 2023. Check it out.
Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 2023)
Your favorite Idris Elba-played detective is back, friends. The critically acclaimed psychological thriller ran for five seasons on BBC from 2010 to 2019. Now? We’ll get (at least) one last dance with John Luther via a new film, thanks to Netflix.
Murder Mystery 2 (Expected 2023)
In a sequel to this particular Sandman special, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston play detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz. We don’ know much about Murder Mystery 2 quite yet, but expect a brand-new, hilarious investigation.
Shirley (Expected 2023)
Shirley is an upcoming drama about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for President of the United States. The film will follow Chisholm’s life story—from a young activist, to becoming the first Black woman elected into Congress, to her historic presidential run.
Maestro (Expected 2023)
We’re far from the shallow now, sure, but also pretty far away from Bradley Cooper’s last major shot at a Best Actor nomination, in 2019’s A Star Is Born. Enter Maestro, which will see Cooper transform into legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein. Depending on when Maestro hits theaters, Cooper could be primed for an awards-season run at the end of 2023.
Leave The World Behind (Expected 2023)
Homecoming‘s Sam Esmail is back—and teaming up with Julia Roberts again—in the upcoming thriller, Leave The World Behind. Based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name, the film willfollow a family vacation that’s interrupted by two strangers who announce an imminent blackout. With everyone scrambling to keep their families safe, they have to find a way to survive the mysterious circumstances.
Extraction 2 (Expected 2023)
Can we extract Extraction from the Netflix vault? Please? Listen, we hardly remember Chris Hemsworth’s action-thriller, because it debuted about a month after the start of the pandemic. But Hemsworth wouldn’t stop posting pictures from the set of Extraction 2–so we’re praying the film arrives in 2023.
