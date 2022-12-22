The Traitors fans applaud ‘very clever’ power move in final twist

@rachael8719 tweeted: “Kieran has done the only thing left he can, very clever play #thetraitors.”

@johnbeevers commented: “Loved Kieran basically reversing the bus back over Will just to make sure. #TheTraitors.”

@JoshxReid remarked: “I think the true winner is Mr Kieran Tompsett. If he hadn’t given the “parting gift” to Wilf, he wouldn’t have had a meltdown, they would have voted to stop the game and Wilf would have won #TheTraitors.”

Some thought Kieran shouldn’t have been allowed to drop any hints though, with @Dieudonnem55 writing: “I’m glad the faithfuls won but Kieran shouldn’t have been allowed to do that. Real flaw in the game. He f***ed Wilf over so bad ahhaha #TheTraitors #TraitorsUK.” (sic)

@DonnaDitsy echoed this, sharing: “I absolutely loved #TheTraitors but I don’t think Kieran should have been allowed to give cryptic clues and eye contact to Hannah in the last round table. Wilf played an amazing game but I’m glad the last 3 won, especially Aaron bless him.”

