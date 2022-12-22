TheCUBE’s Supercloud 2 event in January will offer insight into a

Technology providers and customers have embraced a model for building applications using resources from private and public cloud platforms. The result has been a multicloud world that made sense from a business standpoint, yet has brought new headaches to IT shops as well.

“Going cloud-first was deliberate and strategic in most cases, and this caused companies to end up in a multicloud world where 85% use multiple clouds,” said Vittorio Viarengo (pictured), vice president, Cross-Cloud Services, at VMware Inc. “With that comes cloud chaos, where each cloud brings its own development tools, management tools, and security. That increases the complexity and cost. We believe it’s time to usher in a new era in cloud computing.”

Quest for simplicity

This new era of cloud computing envisioned by Viarengo has been described as a “supercloud” by SiliconANGLE analysts, and characterized in similar terms by others in the tech industry.

“You call it the supercloud, we call it cross-cloud services,” Viarengo said. “It allows our customers to have a single way to build, manage, and secure any application across any cloud, lowering the cost and simplifying the environment.”

For VMware’s Viarengo, whose career in the technology industry previously included executive IT positions with Oracle, BEA Systems and McAfee, the evolution into supercloud was a familiar story.

“I strongly believe that in IT especially, history repeats itself,” Viarengo said. “It was always when there’s a new level of abstraction to simplify things that we got the next level of innovation at a lower cost.”

This new level of abstraction will offer users the opportunity to simplify an IT infrastructure that has grown increasingly more complex over time. The need for this was reinforced in a recent conversation with the CIO of a major company in Europe, according to Viarengo.

“He was telling me they had built all of these applications, the business was coming to him for compliance reasons and he didn’t even know where they were,” Viarengo said. “Look at what the leading vendors are saying, connect the dots with the early adopters and customers that we’re going to have at Supercloud 2. Use those learnings to not fall into the same trap.”

