This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Does YouTube

Glasp is a social online highlighter that allows users to annotate and organize web-based quotations and ideas in one place, share their learning, and access the annotated content of others with similar interests. Greatest Accumulated Shared Proof, or Glasp for short.

In June of 2021, the Glasp team set out to create a platform that would make it easier for anybody to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of others. Glasp’s ultimate goal is to make it possible to quickly and easily access all information from the highlighted parts of the world.

You may highlight the original page in one of four colors with the help of the Glasp browser plugin (available for Chrome, Safari, Brave, Edge, Opera, and more). As well as importing notes and highlights from other services like Obsidian, Roam Research, Notion, and Readwise, you can export them to .txt,.md, .html, and/or.csv files.

It also offers an explore page where you may locate relevant information, refer to other students who highlighted the same item, and discover even more intriguing subjects, as well as a profile page where all your highlighted articles, highlights, and notes are stored. If you don’t like the highlighter, there’s no cost to try it out; you can always remove the add-on afterward.

Problem and Solution

Glasp identifies the compartmentalization of information as the root of the issue. If one stores their wisdom, understanding, and experiences solely in private places (like note-taking apps), then there will be no way for anyone to access them once they have passed away. Even if you know your death date, nobody can predict when you’ll be able to publish your notes. For people to advance intellectually throughout generations, cooperative learning has to take place; therefore, if the knowledge gained by one age could not be shared with another, it would be a significant setback for everybody.

As a workaround, Glasp offers a no-cost browser plugin that acts as a social web highlighter, allowing users to easily record online material by highlighting it in different colors and then having that information instantly curated to the Glasp homepage. One may tag, search, connect, and share these highlights on other services like Twitter, Teams, and Slack.

Explore further resources and make new friends in one’s hobbies on the Glasp platform. Insightful and thought-provoking stuff that expands one’s knowledge and understanding can be found by following friends or individuals with similar interests.

Advantages

It helps in the consolidation of knowledge.

Remembering entails little more than storing data. One must make meaning of them, or put them into perspective with other information, to transform them into knowledge. Putting things in their proper context is aided by this.

Writers of reports, theses, and articles can profit from its simple content extraction.

Important passages may be highlighted and annotated with ease. That way, it’s simple to absorb the article’s main points for future reference.

Here’s a video guide on how to use Glasp – https://youtu.be/Tgbszoeokv4

