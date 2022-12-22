This artificial intelligence is creating interesting artwork and

The first AI-generated cover of Cosmopolitan, published earlier this year. (PHOTO: Cosmopolitan/Midjourney)
I’ve been a writer for all my adult life and never fancied myself much of a visual artist. Sure, there were a few stick figure doodles here and there and a spot of grown-up colouring-in until my child laid claim to my crayons – but that’s about it, really.
So, when I was assigned to get to the bottom of how art created by artificial intelligence (AI) works, I seized the day.
What, I wondered, would a YOU cover look like a millennium from now, as envisioned by artificial intelligence? I go to the website midjourney.com and type in, “YOU magazine ZA in the year 3022” and out pops something that looks nothing like what you’re accustomed to seeing on the cover of this magazine.
