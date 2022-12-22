Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow’s Relationship Timeline

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow’s relationship is rooted in their shared passion for giving back.





The NFL star met Demi-Leigh (né Nel-Peters), a model and former Miss Universe, in 2018 through his annual charity event. Just one year prior, Tim had opened up to PEOPLE about his search for love.





“I’m looking, but I just can’t seem to find anyone,” he said. “I don’t want to be single; I’m ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. I have so many things I want … No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person.”





He continued, “I’m just looking for someone who has a good heart … they have to be kind, and they have to care about people who can’t do anything for them in return.”





Demi-Leigh proved to be that person and within a few months, the pair were engaged.









After tying the knot in January 2020 in the model’s home country of South Africa, the two enjoyed what Tim termed a “prolonged honeymoon” throughout quarantine. Now, nearly three years later, they are still going strong and have worked together on various charitable pursuits.





From meeting at a prom to tying the knot, here’s a complete timeline of Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow’s relationship.







Early 2018: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow meet at the prom

Tim and Demi-Leigh initially connected through Night to Shine, an annual worldwide prom Tim’s foundation throws for people with special needs. Demi-Leigh got involved because of her sister, who was diagnosed with a rare condition that caused a neurological development delay.





Their connection “was instant,” with Tim later telling PEOPLE, “I knew that she was a very special person. And after the initial attraction, we realized that we both share the same faith, which was so important to me.”







July 15, 2018: Tim Tebow confirms he’s dating Demi-Leigh Tebow

Robin Marchant/Getty





Shortly after the pair met, Tim confirmed to ESPN that he and Demi-Leigh were officially a couple. “She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he said.







August 14, 2018: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow make their relationship Instagram official

Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram





The following month, Demi-Leigh made their relationship Instagram official on Tim’s birthday. The former Miss Universe posted a selfie of the two and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Timmy ❤️ You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever!”







September 11, 2018: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow meet each other’s families

Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram





Tim and Demi-Leigh took another big step in their relationship in September 2018: meeting each other’s families. Alongside a group shot of the couple posing with their parents, Demi-Leigh wrote, “So blessed and grateful to have time with my parents and another really special family.”





Family is equally as important to Tim. In 2016, he revealed that his dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I love being around him,” Tim told PEOPLE at the time. “We watch ball, talk ball. But I also go to him for advice about spiritual questions.” In a Father’s Day essay from the year before, Tim credited his dad with being “a living example of what a man should be – and of the man who I am trying to become.”







December 2018: Tim Tebow secretly purchases an engagement ring for Demi-Leigh Tebow

In December 2018, just months after the pair started dating, Tim secretly bought an engagement ring for Demi-Leigh. He purchased the 7.25-carat diamond ring from a broker who flew to Jacksonville, Florida, with an array of gems to help him make his selection.





Tim said the ring was “internally flawless,” likening it to Demi-Leigh.







January 10, 2019: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow get engaged

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty





Tim popped the question to Demi-Leigh on his family’s Florida farm at the beginning of 2019. After walking the grounds, the couple stopped beside a small lake near a custom-made arch engraved with the date the couple met.





After discussing their relationship, Tim got down on one knee and asked the former Miss Universe to marry him.





To complete the moment, Tim arranged for South African singer Matthew Mole to serenade the couple with “The Wedding Song.” He also flew the model’s friends and family to Florida to surprise her after she said yes. The entire group then went for dinner at a Jacksonville club to celebrate.





“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim,” Demi-Leigh told PEOPLE at the time.







January 11, 2019: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow celebrate their engagement at Disney World

Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty





The following day, Demi-Leigh and Tim celebrated their happy news at the most magical place on earth: Walt Disney World.





Photos show the newly engaged couple snuggled together and laughing on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.







May 4, 2019: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow mourn the death of her younger sister

Demi-Leigh’s younger half-sister, Franje, had a rare brain disease and died in 2019 at the age of 13. “Our loss but heaven’s gain,” Tim wrote on Instagram.





Demi-Leigh also posted a tribute to her sister. “My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today,” she wrote. “Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She’s laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth. She’s free!”







September 25, 2019: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow practice for their wedding dance

Tim and Demi-Leigh gave their followers a hint at how their wedding preparations were going by showing off their dance moves. Their mission: learn the cha-cha.





The groom-to-be posted a video on Instagram of their trial-and-error process, captioning it, “Cha-cha slide is pretty tough.”







January 20, 2020: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow get married

The couple officially wed in a lavish ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. Demi-Leigh wore a custom David’s Bridal dress for the 30-minute sunset ceremony, which included both American and South African traditions.





“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tim told PEOPLE. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”





He continued, “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along … all of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”





Demi-Leigh was quick to praise her new husband as well, calling Tim her “biggest support system.” She added, “In the two years we’ve known each other, we’ve found such a deep love.”







February 2, 2020: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow honeymoon in the Maldives

Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram





Tim and Demi-Leigh jetted off on a romantic getaway to the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives for their honeymoon.





The two shared intimate snaps from their getaway, with Demi-Leigh captioning one post, “Here’s to endless sunsets with you ❤️.”





For his part, Tim shared a selfie of the couple along the water, captioned, “Not a bad view.”







November 16, 2020: Tim Tebow says he has talked with Demi-Leigh Tebow about starting a family

Marcus Ingram/Getty





Despite not knowing when they would start a family, Tim revealed that he and Demi-Leigh were looking forward to becoming parents.





“We’ve definitely talked about it, absolutely,” Tim told PEOPLE, adding that it is something they “really hope for” one day.





In the same interview, Tim discussed his and Demi-Leigh’s experience quarantining shortly after their wedding, calling it a “prolonged honeymoon.”





“We definitely had more time than we were expecting,” he told PEOPLE. “While there are a lot of disappointments … I think it’s important to also find a silver lining. And one is that we have had more time together, which is special.”







January 20, 2021: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow celebrate their first anniversary

Tim and Demi-Leigh celebrated one year of marriage with touching tributes to each other on Instagram.





“A year ago today, this is the moment my life changed forever,” the former pro athlete captioned a clip from their wedding video. “I love you so much Demi, and as I did the day we got married, I promise I’ll do my best to uphold 1 Corinthians 13:7– ‘Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.’ Happy anniversary baby!”





For her post, Demi-Leigh wrote, “Every day all day, I choose you @timtebow ♥️ Thank you for the best first year of marriage I could ever have imagine. Getting to walk beside you, hand in hand, every day is one of the biggest honors of my life. Thankful and so grateful God gave me you as my best friend and husband. I love you forever and always.”





The day before, Demi-Leigh shared that the two went on a romantic pre-anniversary date.







June 24, 2021: Demi-Leigh Tebow buys a replica of Tim Tebow’s high school jersey

Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram





In a video posted on Instagram, Demi-Leigh surprised her husband by revealing that she purchased a replica of his high school football jersey from when he played for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida.









Smiling, Tim asked, “Why did you go back and buy that? … It’s just a replica!”





Demi-Leigh responded that she “couldn’t leave it behind.”







September 27, 2021: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow share a sunset photo

Tim Tebow Instagram





One month after he was cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim showed that his spirits were still high, posting a sweet Instagram photo of him and Demi-Leigh. The two posed together in a tropical location in front of palm trees and a sunset.





Demi-Leigh commented on the post, “Love you handsome.”







January 20, 2022: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow celebrate their second anniversary





The couple marked their second anniversary with posts on Instagram.





“Thank you for letting me look forward to each and every day … as I write this this morning, I look forward to you waking up here soon, I look forward to seeing your smile, I look forward to hearing you laugh, I look forward to your joy, and I look forward to all the moments we get together. Love you!” Tim captioned a carousel post.





Demi-Leigh captioned her post, “I thought I’d forever wish that we could relive this fairytale day, but instead of wishing for one day, I get to do life with you everyday,” she captioned the collection. “What a blessing and what a joy to share my life with you!”







March 14, 2022: Tim Tebow opens up about married life with Demi-Leigh Tebow in his new book

Demi-Leigh Tebow Instagram





Tim released his book, Mission Possible: Go Create a Life that Counts, in March 2022. That same month, he sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the book and married life with Demi-Leigh.





“Dating Demi was great … Engagement was better. And being married is even better than that,” Tim said of their relationship.









“There have been so many opportunities to learn and grow, which has been so cool,” he continued. “There have been so many things we’ve gotten to do together. We’ve gotten to find the things we have in common, but also to find where we’re different. We’ve served together, which is the most fulfilling thing. A lot of that has been through my foundation.”





Demi-Leigh celebrated her husband’s book launch on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Tim smiling as she held up the book. “Reading this book is a perfect testimony of your life. Here’s to the most mission and purpose minded person I know! With Him, all things are possible. Happy launch day Angel! I am so proud of you and this message,” she wrote in part.







March 29, 2022: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow switch outfits in viral video

A few months after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Tim and Demi-Leigh gave fans a glimpse into the playful side of their relationship. The couple hilariously swapped outfits as they got ready for the 11th annual Tim Tebow Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic. The video, which was posted on Instagram and set to OneRepbulic’s “Sunshine,” also featured the couple’s dog Chunk. It was captioned, “Even Chunk was confused 🤣.”







November 29, 2022: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow attend a charity event

In November 2022, the couple enjoyed a date night for a good cause. Tim and Demi-Leigh were dressed to the nines as they attended a holiday event for The Daily’s Foundation and Nemours Children’s Health.





Alongside a photo of the couple posing in front of a Christmas tree, Demi-Leigh wrote, “Any night I get to spend with my husband is special, but tonight especially is because we have the opportunity to support @Dailys Foundation & @Nemours Children’s Health. Grateful for all the work you guys do! 🙏🏻💙.”





In his own post, Tim gave his wife a sweet shout-out after thanking the two organizations, writing, “Also grateful for my B-E-A-utiful date.”