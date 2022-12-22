Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sea Tsarina and Makinmedoit clash in

The rescheduled talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial adds some serious star quality to a competitive card at Lingfield on Thursday, while there is jumping from Ffos Las and evening all-weather action at Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.20 Lingfield – Sea Tsarina & Makinmedoit clash in feature

Harry Eustace’s Makinmedoit features in a classy field of fillies for the rearranged talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies’ Handicap (2.20) over 10 furlongs.

The three-year-old was due to contest the Listed Quebec stakes last weekend and will now head the weights under Pierre-Louis Jamin having won narrowly on her last start over course and distance.

William Haggas is represented by Sea Tsarina with Cieren Fallon in the plate. She has only had four runs to date winning two and will look to make it two from two on the all-weather after winning over a mile here in August.

Champion jockey William Buick is booked to ride George Boughey’s Queen Of Ipanema as she goes in search of a sixth straight win.

1.40 Ffos Las – Pentland Hills takes on Complete Unknown

Former Triumph winner Pentland Hills stars in a cracking line-up for the dragonbet.co.uk Britain’s Newest Betting Site Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (1.40) at Ffos Las.

Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old stormed to victory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and, after over two years off the track, returned with a switch to fences this season, getting a walkover on debut before finishing fourth in Grade Two company at Cheltenham last month.

Pentland Hills won three of his six starts over hurdles including two Grade One victories





Complete Unknown has always been regarded as a chaser and he makes his debut over fences for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, having run well for fifth in the Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock last time.

The Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods combination have been flying along this year and team up with Bowtogreatness – owned by Harry Redknapp – after finishing a short head behind Black Gerry on chase debut at Exeter.

Harry Redknapp will hope Bowtogreatness can get off the mark over fences at the second attempt





6.00 Southwell – Hat-trick-seeking Night Bear faces seven rivals

The feature at Southwell on Thursday evening, the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (6.00), has attracted a good field of eight runners, including Tony Carroll’s Night Bear.

The five-year-old has won three of his last nine starts and got his first victory on the all-weather at this track when last seen in October.

George Boughey has booked the services of all-weather leading rider Kevin Stott for top-weight Diamond Ranger, a dual winner from just seven starts.

Teenager Billy Loughnane has made a storming start to his career in the saddle and rides Daheer for his father Mark.

