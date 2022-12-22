Toll of flu patients rockets as 111 calls are near record high

An average of 1,939 people were hospitalised with the condition each day last week, up 67 percent on 1,162 the previous week, according to NHS England.

It is also a sharp increase on the daily average of 482 at the end of November.

But there has also been a surge in flu patients taking up vital critical care beds, with the daily average in England at 149 last week – up 72 percent from the previous week.

This time last year, the NHS had only two flu patients a day in critical care and 32 in general beds.

Separate data shows there were 721,301 calls to NHS 111 services last week, up from 706,129 the week before.

NHS England said this was a “near-record” level of demand and “significantly” more than usual for this time of year, up almost 60 percent from the equivalent week in 2021.

The rise in demand is understood to be partly driven by parents concerned about the symptoms of Strep A, a bacteria that causes feverish symptoms.