Too Hot To Handle’s Creed McKinnon reveals his biggest regret

Too Hot To Handle is back with a new group of sexy singles living together, where they are banned from kissing or engaging in any kind of sexual contact.

And one of the stars from this season has reflected on his stint on the raunchy reality show.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Creed McKinnon revealed what his biggest regrets were and why he wishes some things panned out differently.

Too Hot to Handle’s Creed McKinnon (pictured) has revealed what his biggest regret from appearing on the raunchy Netflix series is

‘I was definitely quite harsh on myself in the moment,’ he said.

‘It definitely hurt a lot when I realised how much Sophie (Stonehouse) actually cared and liked me.’

LA-based McKinnon brutally dumped Stonehouse and said he wanted to explore things with bombshell Flavia Laos Urbina when she entered the retreat.

‘I did think I did the right thing in terms of giving her a heads up that my head was turning slightly.

‘I didn’t feel like it would’ve been the right thing to play both sides at once.’

Creed admitted that he may have been a bit brutal with how things panned out.

‘It really shook up the relationship. I can say I wasn’t extremely aware of how much she cared for me. So that was pretty painful when I saw the pain in her eyes after I did what I did.’

He is the third Aussie to appear on Too Hot to Handle, following in the footsteps of Queensland-born Harry Jowsey who featured on season one in 2020 and Georgia Hassarati, who appeared on season three.

Too Hot to Handle revolves around 10 sexy singles who are known for engaging in meaningless flings and one-night stands, and are unable to form long-lasting relationships.

The new season of Too Hot to Handle is available to be streamed on Netflix now