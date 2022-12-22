Turkey travel warning issued for British tourists

However, tourists need to be aware of the dangers of receiving treatment abroad, including a lack of aftercare.
In July, the BBC reported that hundreds of British dentists had treated patients facing serious complications after receiving treatment abroad.
Some foreign dental clinics will offer crowns or veneers to patients with healthy teeth and the invasive procedure can cause damage.
In some cases, UK dentists may not feel comfortable treating patients who had procedures abroad due to the risks.
